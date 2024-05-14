KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The incoming Singapore Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, who is scheduled to take the oath of office tomorrow, will enhance bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore, said Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

In a post on X today, Tengku Zafrul said Malaysia and Singapore have indeed been strong trade and investment partners for a long time.

“However, the world now has to face two main megatrends, namely deglobalisation and also the need to achieve zero carbon emission target to improve the world’s socio-economic situation,” he said.

Hence, Tengku Zafrul said Malaysia and Singapore have the synergy to develop the required leadership needed for the Asean region in both matters, especially during Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship next year.

He also welcomed the promotion of Gan Kim Yong as Singapore’s deputy prime minister, who is currently the republic’s minister for trade and industry.

“I am confident that these two old friends of mine can navigate issues of mutual interest, such as investment in Johor, to bring overflowing development for both Malaysia and Singapore,” said Tengku Zafrul.

Wong, 51, is scheduled to be sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister to replace Lee Hsien Loong, 72, who has served as premier since 2004. — Bernama

