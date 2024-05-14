DOHA, May 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said there is “no shred of evidence” on the ship-to-ship transshipment of sanctioned Iranian oil off Malaysian waters.

“There was no one shred of evidence ever (on the) use of ship-to-ship transshipment in the international waters (off Malaysia). Nevertheless, we don’t have the capacity to observe or monitor them,” he said at the Qatar Economic Forum during one of the sessions moderated by Haslinda Amin, here today.

He was responding to a question on Washington’s concern, among others, about claims over the role of Malaysian-based service providers in the shipment of sanctioned Iranian oil.

Last week, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil was reported as saying that the Malaysian government is prepared to engage with the United States counterparts on concerns regarding that.

The prime minister, in Doha for his maiden official visit since Sunday, ended his three-day visit, today. — Bernama

