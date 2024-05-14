BANTING, May 14 — The National Unity Ministry has allocated RM20 million to strengthen the Rukun Tetangga (RT) in eight fields of focus through the Empowering RT to Spur Progressive Communities Initiative that was launched today.

Its minister, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the eight fields were economy and cost of living, community safety and resilience, leadership, community welfare, continuous learning, environment, heritage and culture, as well as creativity.

Aaron said 116 out of 8,438 RT throughout the country have been identified to be part of the first phase of the Progressive RT Model that will begin after the launch.

“Since the RT’s establishment in 1975, its role as a driver of unity and safety within the community has been proven to have a significant impact on the country.

“The RT’s success and achievements can be seen not only in the aspect of uniting society, but it has blazed ahead especially in terms of community development,” he told reporters after the launch of the initiative here today.

Aaron said that under the initiative, RM11.073 million was allocated to economy and cost of living, along with community safety and resilience, while RM2.612 million will be spent for lifelong learning, and RM4 million for the other five fields.

“Through this effort, the RT’s role will be strengthened as a vital connector in the community through increased strategic capability and partnership,” he said. — Bernama

