PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) has allocated RM2.3 million for the implementation of volunteer-based unity programmes.

Its Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the allocation includes RM800,000 for operational management and RM1.5 million for the implementation of the unity programmes for this year, which will be managed by Yayasan Sukarelawan Siswa (YSS).

“The fund will further strengthen efforts in producing more volunteers among students (Volunteer Leaders), and strengthen harmony among Malaysians.

“I hope that YSS will continue to strive to boost the spirit of volunteering among students, in line with the slogan ‘Unity through Volunteering’,” he said in a statement after presiding over the 12th YSS annual general meeting (AGM), here.

Aaron said that his ministry is committed to making Malaysia a volunteering hub by implementing several initiatives, including implementing seven student volunteer missions at home and abroad, appointing Unity Ambassadors and Unity Icons, and developing the National Volunteering Policy. — Bernama

