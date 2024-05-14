KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — A former Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) cadet officer told the Sessions Court here today that the late J. Soosaimanicckam was targeted by officers during his training at KD Sultan Idris Navy Base, Lumut.

Abdul Muiz Ramli, 31, a quality engineer, testified that when Soosaimanicckam struggled with the exercises, he was frequently isolated by the trainers.

“I believe the officers targeted the deceased. I overheard them giggling while observing Soosamanickam during training.

“When Soosaimanicckam was isolated, he was instructed to do exercises like push-ups and star jumps under the supervision of several second lieutenants,” he said when reading his witness statement in the case filed by S. Joseph against 11 individuals, including RMN officers, the RMN commander, Malaysian Armed Forces Council, the Defence Minister and the Malaysian government as the first to 15th defendants.

When cross-examined by federal counsel Abdul Hakim Abdul Karim, the seventh plaintiff’s witness clarified that his statement about the deceased being targeted by the officers was based on assumption rather than fact.

The witness said that Soosaimanicckam was often surrounded by three to four officers, while other trainees were only monitored by one officer.

“I observed that more officers were supervising Soosaimanicckam compared to other trainees,” he added.

Abdul Muiz said that he trained alongside Soosaimanicckam as they were assigned to the same section since registering on May 12, 2018.

In the lawsuit filed on May 19, 2021, the victim’s family is alleging negligence on the part of the defendants for failing to provide emergency treatment when the victim collapsed on the day of the incident, and further claiming negligence in monitoring his well-being and health during training sessions.

The plaintiff is seeking general damages, aggravated damages, exemplary damages, and other relief deemed appropriate by the court.

Soosaimanicckam, a graduate cadet officer, was pronounced dead at the Armed Forces Hospital in Lumut on May 19, 2018.

Last year, the Ipoh Coroner’s Court delivered an open verdict during the inquest into the cadet officer’s death to ascertain the cause.

Coroner Ainul Shahrin Mohamad determined that the cause of Soosaimanicckam’s death, which occurred during cadet training at KD Sultan Idris, was pulmonary edema.

The trial before Judge Idah Ismail continues on June 26. — Bernama