KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has described the victory of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state by-election yesterday as proof of the close cooperation among the component parties and the stability of the Unity Government.

He said PH must now work hard to provide the best service to the people.

“The voters have already made their choice, so whoever is elected must fulfil their responsibilities to the best of their ability so that we can do the best for the people,” he told reporters after attending a charity golf tournament organised by the Council of Datuk Dato’ Malaysia (MDDM) in Bukit Kiara today.

The four-cornered contest saw PH candidate from DAP, Pang Sock Tao, securing victory with a 3,869-vote majority over Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

Meanwhile, Fadillah said the Unity Government will continue to focus on economic development and efforts to assist the people in various aspects.

“What is important is how we restructure so that we have financial sustainability, and with that sustainability, we can focus on developing our country in terms of projects and focus on assistance directly to the people,” he added. — Bernama

