CYBERJAYA, May 9 — Malaysia is currently in discussion with Turkiye to finalise the procurement of the littoral mission ships (LMS), said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said that the procurement was important as it is one of the vessels used by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

“Insya-Allah we are finalising the LMS, it is important that the country has LMS in our fleet. We are discussing with Turkiye to finalise the LMS procurement,” he told reporters after opening the Turkish Aerospace Malaysia (Tusas Malaysia Sdn Bhd) operations hub here today.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Turkish shipbuilder, Turkiye Savunma Teknolojieri Muhendiskil (STM) was optimistic about sealing the Littoral Mission Ships Batch 2 deal to supply the RMN with the Ada-class Corvette.

STM general manager Ozgur Guleryuz said discussions with RMN and the Malaysian Ministry of Defence (Mindef) have been going smoothly for nearly two years.

Asked about Turkiye’s invitation for Malaysia to become a partner in the development of its fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, KAAN, Mohamed Khaled said he believed that both countries can explore various areas of cooperation.

Advertisement

On the opening of the hub, he said it would enhance the country’s capabilities in aerospace manufacturing and technology, providing job opportunities for 120 local engineers.

Mohamed Khaled also praised Turkiye’s willingness to share technology with Malaysia in defence and aerospace fields, reflecting the special relationship between the two countries. — Bernama