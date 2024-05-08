KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has identified the Instagram account “Muhammad Imran Suresh” that claimed to have information about the acid attack on national footballer Faisal Halim as a fake account.

Without revealing further details, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said they were monitoring developments in the ongoing investigation into the case.

“We are monitoring (the situation). We don’t have the numbers (about how many fake accounts were found) at the moment as sometimes they’re there before disappearing.

“We will seek the assistance of the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) to assist the police,” he said at a special media conference at Bukit Aman here today.

Advertisement

He also urged all professional footballers to be vigilant about their personal safety in light of recent attacks against local footballers.

Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid sustained injuries during a mugging near his home in Kuala Terengganu on Thursday, while Faisal was splashed with acid at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya on Sunday, and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player Safiq Rahim was attacked by two men on a motorcycle who smashed his car’s rear windscreen with a hammer in Johor Bahru on Tuesday.

In a separate development, Mohd Suhaily said that the investigation into the murder of six-year-old Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin was still open and the police were still looking for new leads.

Advertisement

“The case is still active, waiting new leads. Unfortunatel,y we didn’t receive any new leads (at the moment). I know the public isn’t happy about this,” he said.

Zayn Rayyan, 6, was found dead on December 6 last year near a stream around 200 metres from his home at Idaman Apartments, Damansara Damai, Petaliing Jaya after he was reported missing the day before. — Bernama