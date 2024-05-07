KUCHING, May 7 — The Sarawak government is ready to implement the targeted subsidy from the federal government through the existing data from the state agencies, instead of data from Central Databased Hub (Padu), Deputy Minister of Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said today.

She said this is similar to what the state government had done when it implemented the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) special aid scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, the state government will soon discuss with the federal government on the approach in the implementation of channeling the targeted subsidy to the recipients who are qualified among the people of Sarawak,” she said during a question and answer session in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly.

She said this is important to ensure the interests of Sarawakians are protected, especially on their personnel data.

“The state government, through the related agencies, including the federal agencies in Sarawak, will identify the best mechanism for channeling the targeted subsidy to the qualified recipients,” she said.

Sharifah Hasidah said the main issue relating to the implementation of Padu is on data security and integrity.

“This is a matter that cannot be viewed lightly,” she said.

Sharifah Hasidah informed the August House that cases or incidents relating to cyber crimes relating to breaching of data have increased, saying that in 2023 alone, it has reached a record high.

He said cyber-crimes have increased from year to year relating to the misuse of data.

“In the absence of concrete laws, Padu system has become vulnerable or exposed to cyber-crimes,” she said, adding that the lack of legal framework implies that there is no guarantee that the system is fully protected.

Sharifah Hasidah said that the state government, through the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), will continue to monitor and supervise the management of cyber-security.