BINTULU, May 7 ― Two high impact federal government projects here are expected to be completed on schedule next year.

The work progress for Kuarters Gunasama Persekutuan Bintulu and the upgrade of Sekolah Menengah Vokasional Bintulu are currently ahead of schedule, as observed during an inspection by the Minister of Works Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi on Saturday.

Nanta said the federal government quarters project under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) is worth RM64.5 million.

“The project implemented with the design-and-build method achieved physical work progress of 33.8 per cent, which is 92 days ahead of schedule from the original schedule,” Nanta said on Facebook.

Started on October 21, 2022 the project is scheduled to be completed in July 2025, and among the main scope of the project is the construction of 70 units of Class F Quarters and 20 units of Class G Quarters.

On the upgrade for Sekolah Menengah Vokasional Bintulu owned by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Nanta said the project is implemented using the conventional procurement method of consultants.

“The results of the survey show that the progress of the physical work of this project has reached 42 per cent, which is 69 days ahead of schedule.

“The project, which started on July 4, 2023, is expected to be handed over to the MoE in June 2025,” he added.

Among the main scope of this project worth RM21.5 million is the construction of vocational learning blocks for culinary art, fashion, cosmetology course, electricity, electronics, computer-aided design, wiring, automotive technology, industrial machining, construction technology, and welding technology.

“The implementation of these projects is another proof of the commitment of the unity government of Malaysia to give priority to people-oriented projects such as construction of roads, bridges and other infrastructure in a more planned, systematic and efficient manner in line with the government’s desire to implement each project according to the quality, cost and time that has been set,” he said.

He called on contractors to always carry out their responsibilities properly during the defects liability period (DLP), saying Public Works Department (JKR) will continue to monitor the processes after the handover of the projects. ― The Borneo Post