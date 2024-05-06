KOTA BARU, May 6 — The police have urged two suspects linked to the shooting in Kampung Alor Pinggan in Gelang Mas, Pasir Mas, last Sunday to surrender and facilitate investigations.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun also issued a warning to both suspects that they would not be able to evade the police for long.

“If they try to escape through the (Malaysia-Thailand) border, the Kelantan police can seek the assistance of Thai authorities to cooperate in this case if needed.

“Therefore, I urge both suspects to surrender to make things easier,” he told reporters after attending Kelantan contingent 2024 Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration here today, adding that efforts to track the suspects were still ongoing.

Tengku Mahkota Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra and Raja Perempuan Kelantan, Tengku Anis Almarhum Tengku Abdul Hamid also graced the celebrations.

Muhamad Zaki also shared that the police had taken the statements of four individuals related to the case this week, and did not reject the possibility that the case might be linked to drug trafficking.

“The motive behind the shooting is still being investigated as the suspects and victim had several conflicts and knew each other,” he added.

Two suspects riding a motorcycle fired several shots at the house and vehicle of the victim in Kampung Alor Pinggan in Gelang Mas, Pasir Mas, at around 3am last Sunday, and two vehicles, a Mitsubishi Triton and a Perodua Viva were hit. — Bernama