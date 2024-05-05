KOTA BARU, May 5 — The victim and the suspect in the shooting case in Kampung Alor Pinggan, Kampung Gelang Mas, Pasir Mas, yesterday, were acquainted, revealed Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

He said the investigation, which is almost complete, also found that the victim has seven previous criminal records.

“It is likely that the suspect also targeted the victim’s cousin who was in the house at the time because the cousin’s Perodua Myvi car suffered significant damage,” he told reporters after the Back To School programme and Student Leader appointment ceremony at Sekolah Menengah Sains Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra, here today.

He said the firearm is believed to be a semi-automatic pistol with 9mm Luger bullets, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Firearms Act 1960, as well as Sections 148 and 427 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, it was reported that the victim and his family heard four gunshots outside their home at around 3am. — Bernama

