SEREMBAN, May 6 — Negeri Sembilan must maintain the zero hardcore poverty status, ensuring that there are no more hardcore poor individuals in the state, said Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The Ruler said the achievement was due to the strong cooperation within the unity government, which led to the state’s excellent performance, including several outstanding successes last year.

“I am delighted that Negeri Sembilan hit the zero hardcore poverty target at the end of last year. I understand that this achievement involves 3,530 household heads throughout Negeri Sembilan,” Tuanku Muhriz said at the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly here today.

Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud was also in attendance.

Tuanku Muhriz emphasised the need to give serious attention to efforts to enhance the economy and knowledge of Islam among the people in the state and use mosques and surau to spread the message of Islam further.

“(Mosques and surau) are not only to perform prayers but are also centres for knowledge dissemination, dakwah propagation, social activities and a platform to unite the ummah besides serving as venues for various community programmes hosted by government agencies, private bodies, organisations and associations,” said the Ruler.

For the sustainability of human capital development in Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz urged the government to pay serious attention to the progress in education.

Tuanku Muhriz also noted that the state’s economic performance continues to register impressive growth with the projected rate of 4.5 per cent per year from 2021 to 2025, and the Gross Domestic Product per capita expected to reach RM46,534.

Meanwhile, the Negeri Sembilan Ruler said the state recorded an encouraging financial management performance as it managed to collect revenues of RM541.42 million, exceeding the RM450 million estimate, thereby transforming a deficit budget of RM108.96 million to a surplus budget of RM4.93 million.

“Following this, the state reserve for the consolidated revenue account is now at an excellent level, totalling RM410.48 million,” according to Tuanku Muhriz.

The Ruler also said the state achieved a record-high investment of 10.1 billion, surpassing the initial target.

According to Tuanku Muhriz, the manufacturing sector remains the most important sector, contributing 75 per cent or equivalent to RM7.6 billion, while the services sector chalks up a contribution of 25 per cent or RM2.5 billion.

“To support the positive growth of the manufacturing sector, which contributes significantly to the state’s economic growth, initiatives for the development of new industrial areas should be intensified so that Negeri Sembilan continues to remain as one of the top investment destinations in Malaysia,” said the Ruler.

Tuanku Muhriz also said the construction of a container port utilising artificial intelligence technology with an estimated cost of RM2 billion in Pasir Panjang, Port Dickson, fully funded by the private sector, will indeed support the state’s industrial ecosystem.

Tuanku Muhriz also hoped that the Madani economic framework will continue to be a reference point in shaping economic growth in Negeri Sembilan, along with the National Energy Transition Roadmap, the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

The sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama