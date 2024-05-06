SEREMBAN, May 6 — The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir decreed that all members of the State Legislative Assembly of this state put aside narrow political agendas, and instead work together for the sake of the unity and welfare of the people.

His Highness said in facing the challenging economic scenario at the moment, the stability of the political landscape is very important to ensure that all the policies formulated can be implemented as well as possible.

“Therefore, focus on projects and programmes that have been designed so that they can be translated and felt by the people.

“It is the responsibility of the Honourable Members to lead and guide the people so that they are ready to build a state and nation that is firmly united and prosperous,” said Tuanku Muhriz at the First Meeting (Opening) of the Second Session of the 15th Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly, here today.

Also present was the Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud.

Tuanku Muhriz said today’s borderless digital world means that all the actions and deeds of Honourable Members will be immediately known and evaluated by the people.

Accordingly, His Highness hopes that all assemblymen debate and argue rationally and intellectually on matters that can bring good and mutual benefit and solve the problems faced by the people.

In the meantime, Tuanku Muhriz also expressed his appreciation of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and the entire administrative machinery for the commitment shown to ensure that the development progress in the state is on the right track.

He said various spaces and platforms are also available for the people to express their wishes and views.

Tuanku Muhriz also reminded assemblymen to always appreciate, protect, preserve and defend the Federal Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Negeri Sembilan.

“The Standing Orders of the House must also always be adhered to during debate and throughout the proceedings. Comply with the principle of prioritising the interests and well-being of the people as well as the prosperity of the state in every debate presented,” said His Highness.

Besides, he also expressed his satisfaction with the proactive measures of government agencies which change their approach by regularly going to the ground thus making it easier for the people to obtain services and interact directly.

“Aspects of state administration, governance empowerment, improvement of work systems and diversity of service delivery mediums are important indicators towards the well-being of the people,” he said. — Bernama