HULU SELANGOR, May 6 — The Indian community has been advised to choose a candidate who can ensure their well-being in the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state by-election on May 11.

People’s Progressive Party (MyPPP) acting president, Datuk Loga Bala Mohan said that the community should also think carefully and not be easily swayed by certain parties who urge them to boycott the by-election.

He told this reporters when met during a “Santai Bersama” programme with Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao here tonight.

With only four days of campaigning left before polling day, Loga Bala hopes that the community can make a mature and wise decision for their future.

The KKB by-election sees a four-cornered fight involving Pang, Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia), and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The by-election is being held following the death of the previous assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer. — Bernama

