HULU SELANGOR, May 6 — Perikatan Nasional’s Khairul Azhari Saut presented his manifesto for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election today, among others saying he would push for the Orang Asli villages here to be recognised as United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) heritage sites.

He also said that some of the Orang Asli villages here are disconnected from the town area, pledging to provide better infrastructure to the indigenous community.

“I will bring this issue to ensure that all the Orang Asli villages will benefit and be recognised as Unesco heritage sites, and not like what the people over there suggested,” he said, without naming whom.

Khairul Azhari’s pledge seemed to be a dig at Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, who earlier this year sparked controversy by proposing that Chinese New Villages in Selangor be nominated as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Nga’s press secretary, Pang Sock Tao, will go against Khairul Azhari in a four-cornered fight.

Khairul Azhari admitted today that he only presented his manifesto on the last week of campaigning because he was gathering information on what local voters wanted during his visits.

The PN candidate also pledged to ensure that the taxpayers’ money would be used to maintain and rebuild quality infrastructure to make Kuala Kubu Baru an eco-friendly tourism site due to its lush greenery, and to increase the economic activities in the constituency.

Besides the Orang Asli, he also pledged to harness the potential of the youth and the women in the area.

“The youth should drive their own economy and not rely too much on the government,” he said as he vowed to aid the youth to sustain themselves.

Further, he also promised to advocate for disabled-friendly infrastructure and to strengthen the local economy.

Besides Khairul Azhari and Pang, other candidates include Hafizah Zainudin from Parti Rakyat Malaysia and the independent Nyau Ke Xin.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the state election in August last year, from PH, DAP’s Lee beat candidates from PN, PRM and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) by a majority of 4,119 votes.

Early voting is scheduled for tomorrow.