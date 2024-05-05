HULU SELANGOR, May 5 — Indian voters in the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state constituency have been urged to not be swayed by emotions or influenced by certain parties to boycott the upcoming by-election on May 11, former MIC deputy youth chief V. Mugilaan said.

He said that the community should make the most of their votes to elect a representative who really could give the best service to the constituency without neglecting anyone, adding that voting for Unity Government candidate Pang Sock Tao would bring more benefits to voters in various aspects, including development.

“Boycott is not a solution to any issue; we need to be smart and not lose out on important things that will benefit the Indian community just because of emotions. The previous assemblyman (Lee Kee Hiong) did a lot of good work, people here knew her and the good she did.

Advertisement

“So (the Indian community) needs to go out on polling day and support the Unity Government candidate and give a signal that we will help the government with hopes that it will remain committed to tackling all issues involving the Indian community in the constituency,” he told Bernama here today.

Mugilaan, who was born in Kerling — an area in the KKB constituency, said that Pang, 31, needed to be given a chance to contribute to KBB and prove her capabilities.

“She is young and well educated. We respect her for it as a good educational background is important for those who want to be good leaders.

Advertisement

“She can also mingle with all races well and has experience working with several ministers and main leaders, and all of that will benefit residents in KKB,” Mugilaan said.

He also noted that the issues plaguing the Indian community in the constituency, including the lack of a multipurpose hall for community activities and bad road conditions in Batu Dua till Lembah Beringin in Kerling were issues that required the government’s immediate attention.

“Previously I fought to set up a crematorium and it has become a reality. The crematorium has benefited the Indian community here as they no longer need to conduct cremations in Cheras, for instance, which is rather far away.

“So, with a multipurpose hall later on, the Indian community here can conduct various activities,” he added.

Pang will be taking on Khairul Azhari Saut of Perikatan Nasional, Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent) in the by-election triggered following the death of Lee, 58, on March 21 due to cancer. — Bernama