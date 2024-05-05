KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — PAS today accused the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) of misusing a portrait of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim to boost its candidate’s prospect in the May 11 Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

The Islamist party’s information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari condemned the act, saying it smacked of desperation.

“Dragging the Royal Institution into the Kuala Kubu Baru campaign should not happen. I’m sure that even the Palace and the Prime Minister’s Office does not know about this activity.

“Don’t be so desperate to campaign to a point that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s name is being dragged into this situation,” he said in a Facebook entry.

Advertisement

He shared several photographs of the portraits of Sultan Ibrahim and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also PH chairman were mounted on an open-back truck festooned with the coalition’s flag, as well as the Johor and national flags.

The authorities have previously reminded politicians and election campaigners against using race, religion and the royal institution, which have been dubbed the 3Rs, warning that legal action will be used against violators.

Campaigning for the Kuala Kubu Baru seat in Selangor is intensifying as it enters the second week.

Advertisement

Early voting is scheduled for May 7 and polling day is on May 11.

PN’s Khairul Azhari will be competing against Pakatan Harapan’s Pang Sock Tao, Hafizah Zainudin from Parti Rakyat Malaysia, and independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin.

There are a total of 40,226 registered voters in the state constituency of which 39,63 are regular voters, 238 armed forces and spouses while 625 are police personnel and spouses.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the state election in August last year, Lee beat candidates from Perikatan Nasional, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) by a majority of 4,111 votes.