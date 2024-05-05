HULU SELANGOR, May 5 — Police have arrested two men and seized a four-wheeled vehicle for allegedly displaying the image of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election campaign yesterday.

Hulu Selangor District Police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim in a statement today said the two men that the two men, aged around 60, were apprehended in the vicinity of Ulu Yam Lama, near here, after a report was lodged over the matter.

“The vehicle displayed the image of His Majesty the King and the image of the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), and at the back of the vehicle, there were party flags,” he said.

He said an investigation paper had been opened under Section 4(A) of the Election Offences Act as well as Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and both suspects, one of whom had a previous criminal record, were remanded for three days beginning today to assist the investigation.

Ahmad Faizal said the investigation paper would be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office soon.

At the same time, he advised political parties not to play up sensitive issues involving the Rulers, race, and religion (3R) as it could cause disharmony and unrest among the people. — Bernama

