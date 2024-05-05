KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Kuala Kubu Baru state seat in Selangor will belong to Perikatan Nasional (PN) if at least 80 per cent of registered voters cast their ballots, according to the Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Azmin, who is also the Opposition coalition’s KKB election director, said the 80 per cent turnout is needed to have a comfortable victory or PN would have to face equal competition with Pakatan Harapan (PH), Mingguan Malaysia reported today.

“We have six days. I want at least 80 per cent of voters to come out. I can assure you, based on the intelligence report and field research that we did, if 80 per cent of voters vote, Kuala Kubu Baru will belong to PN on May 11,” Azmin was quoted as telling reporters after a PN ceramah in Kuala Kubu Baru last night.

He reportedly said that PN’s machinery must make the best of the remaining six days left to campaign PN and added that the party met with 7,000 voters yesterday and is estimated to have visited 15,000 voters by 6pm today.

The Hulu Kelang assemblyman also commented that the support given to PN has been convincing and hoped that this momentum will remain until polling day.

Mingguan Malaysia reported that although one of PN’s core issues for the campaign would be the economic state of the people and the increased cost of living that is faced by all races,

Azmin admitted that a victory would not change the position of the government, but rather it would strengthen check and balances within the state legislative assembly.

“That is why I pity Umno, they meet me, enough is enough. They are ready to support PN. With the Chinese, what do the Chinese want? They want stability, and entrepreneurship opportunities, but what is there to sell if the Ringgit is weak, and prices of goods increase?

“But don’t worry, it’s good for the economy. If there is no rice, we can eat cassava,” he was quoted as saying.

PN’s Khairul Azhari will be competing against Pakatan Harapan’s Pang Sock Tao, Hafizah Zainudin from Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM), and independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the state election in August last year, from PH, DAP’s Lee beat candidates from PN, PRM and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) by a majority of 4,119 votes.