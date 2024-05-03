KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and Ericsson have inked memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with eMooVit Technology Sdn Bhd, Scania, SKF Malaysia and Intel Technology to catalyse the digitalisation of enterprises by leveraging the 5G network in Malaysia.

The collaboration signifies pioneering industry initiatives that will pave the way for advanced technologies to enable the digitalisation of enterprises across different industry verticals, and drive Malaysia forward as a leading digital nation.

Under the MoU, Intel will be the technology partner to collaborate on the development of 5G use cases to spur the adoption of the new technology by enterprises.

The signing of the MoUs with eMooVit Technology for piloting autonomous transport, Scania for fleet management, and SKF Malaysia for smart manufacturing, will empower the creation of solutions, innovations, and capabilities, leveraging 5G connectivity.

DNB chief strategy officer Datuk Ahmad Zaki Zahid said Malaysia is in a very unique position to accelerate its digitalisation due to its world-class 5G network.

“The network already covers more than 80 per cent of the population and has one of the best experiential and consistent performances in the world.

“To further drive the adoption of 5G among enterprises, DNB and Ericsson have initiated this programme that will secure lighthouses for key industries to demonstrate the full potential of digitalisation and 5G,” he said at the signing ceremony here today.

A 5G lighthouse typically refers to a location or initiative that serves as a model or demonstration site for the deployment and utilisation of 5G technology.

These lighthouses showcase the capabilities and potential applications of 5G networks in various industries and sectors, such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and smart cities.

They often involve partnerships between telecommunications companies, technology providers, government entities, and other stakeholders to showcase real-world implementations of 5G technology and its transformative impact.

The MoU signing ceremony was witnessed by the Minister of Digital, Gobind Singh Deo and Ericsson Group president and chief executive officer, Börje Ekholm.

Meanwhile, Ekholm said the collaborations will be based on the development of use cases, leveraging digital infrastructure that exist in Malaysia, which has one of the best 5G networks in the world.

“Of course, we work (together) to ensure that DNB has the latest technology in the network—that makes the technology future-proof so that it can deliver consistent performance.

“Digital infrastructure is different from other infrastructure because it requires continuous investment to stay at the forefront. We need to work with DNB and do what we can to support them in maintaining the current performance,” he added. — Bernama