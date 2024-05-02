KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 ― The High Court today upheld the conviction and 12-year prison sentence against Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali for neglecting and abusing Bella, a teenage girl with Down’s syndrome.

Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin dismissed Siti Bainun's appeal to set aside the conviction and sentence imposed by the Sessions Court in May 2023.

“The court finds no reason to tamper with the findings of the Sessions Court judge. Therefore, the appellant's conviction and sentence are safe and upheld. The appellant's appeal is dismissed,” said the judge.

On May 3, 2023, Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi sentenced Siti Bainun to 12 years in prison after finding her guilty on two charges of neglecting and abusing Bella, 13, and ordered her to start serving the sentence immediately after rejecting her application for a stay of execution.

Siti Bainun was sent to Kajang Prison to serve her prison sentence.

Judge Noorin also rejected the application by Siti Bainun’s lawyer Haijan Omar, for a stay of the sentence pending her appeal of today’s verdict filed at the Court of Appeal.

In her judgment, she stated that the court found 18 injuries and scars on the victim's body, proven by all the medical witnesses that they were not accidental or self-inflicted (by Bella).

“The court is satisfied that the Sessions Court judge conducted a thorough assessment of the prosecution witnesses, including eyewitness Yasmin Nahar Mahmood (a former resident of Rumah Bonda), who testified as the fifth prosecution witness (PW5), supported by expert medical witnesses who examined the victim.

“The court also finds that the Sessions Court judge did not err in his findings in concluding that, based on all the evidence presented, the appellant was responsible for the physical and emotional injuries inflicted on the victim,” she said.

According to Judge Noorin, besides the testimony of PW5, the testimony of PW8, Suhana Zam (a close friend of Siti Bainun), was also supported by medical evidence consistently indicating that the injuries sustained by the victim were not accidental.

Therefore, she said, the court found it difficult to conclude that both witnesses fabricated their stories against the appellant.

According to Judge Noorin, the victim was a special needs child, and the testimony of the prosecution witnesses as a whole completes the prosecution's narrative that the victim was neglected and abused, resulting in physical and emotional injuries.

She stated that the court found the appellant's defence, claiming that the victim suffered only one scalding, to be inconsistent with the narrative and evidence presented by the prosecution.

She said that expert witnesses stated that examinations of the victim revealed that the injuries had occurred at different times because some of them had healed.

The judge added that the testimony provided by these expert witnesses was consistent, whereas the appellant's and defence witnesses' accounts of a single hot water spillage was contradictory.

“The court found that nearly all the reasons given by the appellant in her petition were repetitions of issues raised during the Sessions Court trial.

“The court finds that the issues raised by the appellant and her defence could not raise reasonable doubt about the essence of the charges against her,” the judge said. ― Bernama