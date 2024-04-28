KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director Datuk Seri Mohd Sanusi Md Noor has accused the Anwar government of staging a “drama” for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election by directing the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the son of Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

Sanusi, who is also Kedah menteri besar, suggested the investigation was meant to prop up the federal ruling coalition that is seeking to defend the Selangor state seat at next month’s vote, amid talks that the Opposition could mount a serious challenge there.

“The arrest of Perlis MB’s son is a drama staged for the KKB by-election, this is a big open secret,” he was quoted by Utusan Malaysia as telling reporters during the PAS Aidilfitri celebration in Kangar, Perlis last night.

“All this is just a set-up to face the by-election so we just watch and laugh. If you want to eradicate corruption you shouldn’t just focus on the opposition. Graft is also prevalent in states they govern but why is there no investigation.”

PN leaders said they intend to turn the by-election into a referendum against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

Perlis MB Mohd Shukri Ramli is a member of PAS, PN’s anchor party.

His son was among six people arrested on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a case of fraudulent claims worth RM600,000.

All have been released on bail but are required to report themselves at an MACC office every month, state news agency Bernama reported.

Sanusi said he believed the arrest of Mohd Shukri’s son is unlikely to sway voters at the May 11 Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.