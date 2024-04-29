SEPANG, April 29 — A warehouse worker who pleaded guilty to writing a threatening bomb threat message on a parcel ready for shipment at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Cargo Centre last week was fined RM3,000 and sentenced to four days in prison by the Magistrates’ Court here today.

The accused, Muhammad Rozali Rahim, 23, made the admission when the charge was read before Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan.

He was accused of intentionally causing criminal intimidation to another person by writing the threatening message on a parcel at the cargo centre’s scanning machine at 11.42am last Thursday.

The accused, who was unrepresented, was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court imposed a fine of RM3,000 and sentenced him to four days in prison from the date of arrest, and an additional two months in prison if he fails to settle the fine.

The case was handled by deputy public prosecutor Nur Sabrina Zubairi.

Previously, KLIA District police chief, ACP Azman Sha’riat, confirmed that the suspect was arrested last Thursday after the police received a report regarding a bomb threat incident at the GTR KLIA cargo scanning machine on that day.

He stated that the suspect was apprehended after being summoned to the KLIA District police headquarters to provide a statement.

“The suspect admitted during initial questioning that he had written the word ‘bomb’ on the plastic packaging as a joke but did not have a chance to erase it because the package had already been taken by a courier agent,” he said.

Azman advised the public, including courier companies, to refrain from making any written or verbal remarks regarding bombs or any explosive materials. — Bernama