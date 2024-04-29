KOTA BARU, April 29 — The paedophilia case against a Mara Science Junior College teacher in Tumpat was classified as slander after an investigation found no solid evidence in the case, said Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

He said the investigation into the case had been completed after taking statements from both parties involved.

According to him, the police are now opening an investigation under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to investigate the post.

“The results of the investigation found that there was no strong evidence to show that sexual harassment had occurred and that there was no paedophilia against the victim.

“The accused teacher also has a good attitude and criteria but we are waiting for the medical report on the woman, 24 who alleged the incident occurred when she was a student,” he said at a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters, here, today.

Commenting on whether the post was written out of revenge or defamation, Muhamad Zaki said it was still under investigation.

Previously, the police assured that the investigation into the case of a MRSM Tumpat teacher accused of committing paedophilia against a female student would be completed within a month. — Bernama