KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Khairul Azhari Saut who is running for the Kuala Kubu Baru state seat in Selangor maintains that his university qualifications are genuine, news portal Malaysia Gazette reported today.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate has also told his sceptics that his tertiary education qualifications were obtained locally and can be easily checked.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, I sent the certificate not from Sri Lanka or Vietnam, the certificate I submitted is from Malaysia itself, they can contact the university to confirm.

“I’m not cheating, that’s my stance, now they’re trying to test me in the by-election, this is a test and all kinds of challenges,” he was quoted as saying during a ceramah in Ulu Yam, Selangor last night.

Khairul Azhari’s academic qualifications came under scrutiny after a TikTok user questioned whether an executive diploma required a two-year study.

In an election poster for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, the Hulu Selangor Bersatu acting division chief listed that he had an executive diploma in management from Universiti Malaya in 2019 and an executive master of business management qualification from Universiti Malaysia Pahang in 2021.





