HULU SELANGOR, April 28 — Two candidates contesting in the Kuala Kubu Baru state seat by-election crossed paths this morning after filing their nomination papers yesterday.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao came face to face with the candidate from Perikatan Nasional (PN), Khairul Azhari Saut, at the Batang Kali morning market, where both had chosen to kickstart their respective campaigns.

Both candidates exchanged pleasantries before continuing the campaign with members of their election machinery.

Pang, who continued her campaign to the Batang Kali flea market, about 1.8 kilometres from the morning market, when met by reporters, expressed hope that all parties could conduct the campaign in a healthy manner.

“This is a good thing as we run the campaign in a friendly manner. I hope this spirit continues,” said Pang who was accompanied by two central DAP Committee members, Bangi Member of Parliament (MP) Syahredzan Johan and Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman.

Meanwhile, Young Syefura said her experience when she first became a people’s representative in Ketari state constituency and Bentong Parliament, both in Pahang, would be used to assist Pang.

“Hence, my role here is to encourage and advise Pang when dealing with various communities. Pang is just like the late Lee Kee Hiong and she will serve well and be able to make a better change for Kuala Kubu Baharu,” she said.

The campaign atmosphere appeared to be lukewarm despite the flag war between contesting parties.

The KKB by-election will witness a four-cornered clash involving Pang, Khairul Azhari (PN), Hafizah Zainuddin from Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent). It is being held following the death of incumbent Lee, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The EC has set polling day for 11 May with early voting on May 7.

A total of 40,226 registered voters are eligible to vote in the upcoming by-election. — Bernama