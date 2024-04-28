KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Selangor’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali on Saturday said the academic qualifications of the coalition’s candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election have been “meticulously” screened, as he dismissed allegations that they were forged.

Khairul Azhari Saut’s education background has become the subject of rivals’ scrutiny ahead of the May 11 polls that analysts predict would see PN mount a serious challenge, in a battle touted to be a bellwether for ethnic minority support of the Anwar government in the general election.

“The proof (of the academic credentials) is there. He did not misrepresent himself and did not claim to have obtained a master’s degree from any specific course,” Azmin was quoted by the New Sunday Times as saying after a PN ceramah in Hulu Selangor last night.

“He confirmed that he underwent intensive executive courses, which are widely offered by many universities. I thought that was a good thing because we always encourage continuous learning, even for those who may have missed out on university education initially.

“But taking executive and intensive courses is a common practice across universities,” the PN Selangor chief added.

Khairul, who is Hulu Selangor Bersatu division chief, described the allegation against him as an opponent’s “test”.

“Today, I was personally attacked regarding my academic qualifications. I don’t mind because I didn’t cheat and the certificate I submitted is not from Sri Lanka to Vietnam. The certificate I obtained is from Malaysia itself, from Universiti Malaysia Pahang, they can contact the university to verify (the master’s degree),” he was quoted as saying by the same newspaper.

“What I’m facing now is simply a test for me, so we can’t blame them for testing me before this election, there will be all kinds of obstacles.”