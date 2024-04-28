KUALA KRAI, April 28 — The ongoing dry spell affecting the state has led to decreasing water levels of Sungai Kelantan, exposing sandbanks in the middle of the river.

A Bernama check in Tangga Krai found that the sandbanks are becoming increasingly visible and according to the Irrigation and Drainage Department’s website, the water level in the area is currently at 15.67 metres, compared to the normal level of 17 metres.

Local resident Mohd Rafizi Abdullah, 37, said the sandbanks began appearing around mid-Ramadan and have been growing in size daily.

“At the riverbank, the water level reaches up to an adult’s thigh, and the farther you walk into the river, the shallower it gets,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Rafizi, who manages Kedai Kopi Mambong on a raft house along the river, said many passersby were fascinated by the sight, with some even taking the opportunity to wade into the river for photographs.

However, he said the situation posed challenges for boats navigating the area, especially those from Kampung Keluat and Taku, as they needed to take a longer route to avoid the sandbanks.

Another resident, Firdaus Mohd Zain, 22, said the decreasing river water level has drawn more visitors to his eatery located on the raft house.

He said that outsiders also visited his eatery, not only to enjoy local dishes with freshwater fish but also to witness the phenomenon of the exposed sand.

“Some even rent boats just to go into the middle of the river for a closer look,” he said. — Bernama