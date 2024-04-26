KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — A total of 1,582 job opportunities are on offer at the career carnival held in conjunction with the Northern Zone Madani Rakyat programme, which will take place from May 3 to 5 at the Pesta site in Sungai Nibong, Penang.

Madani Rakyat programme chief coordinator Mohd Zainuddin Mohd Noor from the Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (Pacu) of the Prime Minister’s Office said that 30 per cent of the positions offered will come with an offer letter immediately after the interview for qualified candidates.

“I call on young people and job seekers to attend the career carnival, which features major companies offering competitive salaries, along with about 26 other employers.

“In addition, 12 ministries under the relevant secretariat will unveil Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) courses,” he said when appearing as a guest on Nasional FM today.

Mohd Zainuddin said apart from the career carnival, the programme will include a range of interesting activities, such as discounts of up to 50 percent on traffic summonses from the Royal Malaysia Police, a helmet exchange initiative by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), and up to 20 per cent off on essential items through the Rahmah Sales.

“JPJ will also provide free inspections for motorcycles with road tax expired for over three years via its mobile services,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zainuddin said that they are targeting 100,000 visitors for the three-day programme.

On Wednesday (April 24), Penang Deputy State Secretary (Management), Abdul Kahar Abdullah, said that the closing ceremony of the Northern Zone Madani Rakyat Programme will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim together with the Madani Aidilfitri celebration.

To facilitate visitors, shuttle bus services will be provided from 10am to 10pm throughout the programme.

There are two routes available, namely Route 1 where passengers can board and alight at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) marching field and Sungai Nibong Express Bus Terminal with a frequency of every 30 minutes and Route 2 where passengers can board and alight at the Jetty, Queensbay Mall, and Sungai Nibong Express Bus Terminal with a frequency of every 45 minutes. — Bernama