HULU SELANGOR, April 25 — Certain leaders in the Indian community have been reminded against resorting to slander and spreading false information to secure votes ahead of the May 11 Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk R. Ramanan said such actions were counterproductive in the long-term development of the Indian community.

“It’s disheartening to witness certain leaders within the Indian community resorting to slander. When they disseminate inaccurate information, it hampers the community’s ability to access the assistance provided.

“For instance, when government agencies announce aid initiatives, these leaders often attempt to distort the facts. If what they claim are truths, then it is acceptable, but twisting facts through slander only victimises the Indian community,” he said.

Ramanan was speaking to newsmen at an engagement session with the Indian community organised by the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) here today.

Also present were Sentosa assemblyman Gunaraj George and Mitra Special Committee chairman P. Prabakaran.

Ramanan expressed hope for other Indian leaders to engage with the community and provide clarity on various government initiatives, adding that this will shield them from falling prey to slander propagated by irresponsible parties.

Meanwhile, on the Malaysian Indian People Party (MIPP) officially accepted into Perikatan Nasional (PN), Prabakaran, who is also Federal Territories PKR deputy chairman, dismissed it as a mere gimmick to attract support from the community.

“However, this tactic is outdated and ineffective, especially in KKB where voters are discerning and seek representatives genuinely committed to serving all communities,” he said.

The Kuala Kubu Baru state seat fell vacant following incumbent Lee Kee Hiong’s passing on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission has set April 27 and May 7 for nominations and early voting respectively. — Bernama