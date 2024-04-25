GUA MUSANG, April 25 — Candidates and agents involved in the upcoming Kuala Kubu Baru by-election campaign are urged to get a good grasp of anti-corruption laws and the Election Offences Act 1954, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said.

He said this to ensure smooth conduct leading to the May 11 by-election, free from power abuse and corruption.

“Therefore, it is important that they comprehend pertinent laws to ensure that the campaigning process proceeds in an orderly fashion.

“It is also to ensure that the journey of any contesting candidate towards victory is transparent, devoid of any influence from corruption or power abuse,” he told newsmen after officiating the new MACC branch at the federal building here today.

He said following the by-election, the MACC will set up an operations room in Selangor and also at its headquarters in Putrajaya.

Azam said the public is welcome to report any instances of corruption or abuse of power that occur during the by-election to the two MACC operations rooms.

The Kuala Kubu Baru state seat fell vacant following incumbent Lee Kee Hiong’s passing on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission has set April 27 and May 7 for nominations and early voting respectively. — Bernama