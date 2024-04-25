PUTRAJAYA, April 25 — The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) draft on the allocation for the opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) that is being prepared will focus on the efforts to develop and revive the country’s economy for the well-being of the people.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the draft would be provided to the Opposition so they could determine if there is a need for further discussion, adding that the draft would be completed as soon as possible.

He told reporters this during an Aidilfitri open house that he hosted at Kompleks Sri Satria today, which was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Refusing to comment further on the details of the draft, Fadillah said it would be shared once the framework is established and finalised.

Asked if the MoU issue would be raised in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, Fadillah said the Opposition would continue to raise matters despite the government’s efforts.

“The important thing is our sincerity in considering what has been agreed on in principle. So now, we are putting together the MoU so that there will be a common agenda in developing the country, reviving the economy, and most importantly, ensuring the well-being of people is safeguarded in terms of stability and security,” he said.

Asked to comment on the statement by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that there is no need for an MoU if the unity government is sincere in allocating funds to the Opposition MPs, Fadillah said the MoU approach will be implemented.

“There was also an agreement in the past, and when there’s an agreement, there’s allocation. We are implementing the MoU, even though it’s unnecessary because the government already has two-thirds,” he said.

On April 18, the Unity Government Secretariat Supreme Leadership Council decided in principle to consider allocating funds to Opposition MPs. — Bernama