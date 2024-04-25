PUTRAJAYA, Apr 25 — MCA’s decision not to support the unity government campaign for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election will not harm its ability to win, said PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is the communications minister, also said the relationship between the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition was fundamentally strong.

“BN (has said that they) will assist and on the the ground we will focus on the candidate, we have a good candidate.

“Even last night, (Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri) Ahmad Maslan has given his thumbs up for the candidate last night,” Fahmi said when met by reporters at the joint-Hari Raya event here by his ministry and the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

