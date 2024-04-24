KUALA KUBU BARU, April 24 — Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin today said the coalition will ensure the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, Pang Sock Tao, emerges triumphant on May 11.

Megat, who is also the Selangor Umno chief, said he had given his word to PH leaders that Selangor BN will help Pang during the campaign period for the state seat.

“As the Selangor BN chairman, we have held several meetings with leaders from the unity government.

“We have and will continue to give our full commitment to ensuring that the unity government candidate wins on May 11,” he told reporters.

Advertisement

Megat also said Selangor BN will explain to Umno members residing in Kuala Kubu Baru why Pang should win the by-election.

“In terms of machinery, I have decided to mobilise all BN components in Selangor to focus on the eight voting districts where the majority of the population is Malay.

“We will camp there and approach the residents, especially the 4,500 Umno members in the constituency. We will explain why the unity government’s candidate deserves to win on May 11,” he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke announced Pang as the PH candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the state election in August last year, Lee beat candidates from Perikatan Nasional, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) by a majority of 4,119 votes.

The Election Commission has fixed April 27 for nomination and May 11 for polling.