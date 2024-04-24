KUALA KUBU BARU, April 24 — The newly announced Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, Pang Sock Tao, has promised to continue the legacy of the late Lee Kee Hiong.

Pang, 31, said Lee’s character should be emulated by everyone including her.

“Although I am only 31 years old, I have been involved in politics for six years. I believe my experience in various ministries will inspire me to bring great development to Kuala Kubu Baru.

“The late Lee Kee Hiong was a good role model to DAP Youth. She was a hardworking representative of the people, who was an example to all.

Advertisement

“Therefore, if given the opportunity, I would like to continue the legacy of Lee Kee Hiong who gave the best service to the people of Kuala Kubu Baru,” she said in a short speech after the announcement.

Earlier, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke announced Pang as the PH candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

Loke said PH had decided Pang was the best candidate for the job as she fulfils all the qualifications needed to represent the people in the constituency.

Advertisement

Pang previously served as a news presenter for DAP’s UbahTV and press secretary to Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, among other career highlights.

The Kuala Kubu Baru state seat fell vacant following Lee’s death on March 21 due to cancer.

Lee, 58, served the Kuala Kubu Baru constituency as its assemblyman for three terms.

In the state election in August last year, DAP’s Lee beat candidates from Perikatan Nasional, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) by a majority of 4,119 votes.

The Election Commission has fixed April 27 for nominations and May 11 for polling.