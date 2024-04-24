KUALA KUBU BARU, April 24 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke tonight announced Pang Sock Tao as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

Loke said PH had decided Pang was the best candidate for the job as she fulfils all the qualifications needed to represent the people in the constituency.

“There are many factors to take into consideration when selecting a candidate. Firstly, it must be a woman as the incumbent was a woman. It is important to empower women, so this candidate is a woman.

“Secondly, this candidate must have experience and knowledge in politics so that they can be the unity bridge between the people.

“And lastly, this candidate is young, only 31 years old,” he said during the announcement of the PH candidate in front of DAP’s Kuala Kubu Baru constituency service centre, here, tonight.

Pang, 31, previously served as a news presenter for DAP’s UbahTV and as the press secretary to Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, among other career highlights.

Loke said Pang is the face of the party wherever she goes and plays an important role in its struggles.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the state election in August last year, Lee beat candidates from Perikatan Nasional, Parti Rakyat Malaysia, and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance by a majority of 4,119 votes.

The Election Commission has fixed April 27 for nomination and May 11 for polling.