GERIK, April 22 — DAP will extend full support to any candidate representing the Unity Government in the upcoming Kuala Kubu Baru by-election on May 11, said its vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming.

Nga also expressed his utmost appreciation to the Deputy Prime Minister and Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, for announcing the party’s support for any Unity Government candidate for the by-election.

“Likewise, DAP will give full support and encouragement to any candidate who has been endorsed to represent the Unity Government. We respect the spirit of unity because, as I have always emphasised, unity is the key to the country’s success,” the Perak DAP chairman told reporters here today.

Nga, who is also the Housing and Local Government Minister, said this in response to media reports concerning the positions of MIC and MCA, which indicated that both parties would refrain from involvement in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election campaign if the seat was not contested by a candidate from the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

However, yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim denied claims that MIC would not support any campaign activities for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election because no BN candidate was contesting.

Earlier today, Nga conducted a working visit under the “Sentuhan Kasih KPKT Programme” at the Gerik Public Market before officiating the Archway Entrance of Kampung Baru Cina Batu Dua here.

Meanwhile, Nga said previously, DAP had provided significant support to ensure the BN candidate’s victory in the Pelangai by-election.

“We successfully obtained 98 per cent of the votes, notably from Chinese voters who supported the Umno candidate, which is unprecedented. Umno has never before received 98 per cent of the Chinese votes. This success is a testament to the spirit of unity and is something to be proud of,” he said. — Bernama