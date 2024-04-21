KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Twenty-five years ago, PKR was formed from the political crisis of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s sacking as the deputy prime minister.

Today, the political landscape has experienced a seismic shift, while Anwar has also finally assumed the position of prime minister, albeit at the head of an impromptu coalition government following a hung parliament.

Despite having achieved its larger targets, however, analysts said PKR still has much to do in terms of delivering reforms that were at the core of the party’s image as political reformists, both in the present and beyond.

“I think the two things I want to see is a clear road map on how they want to move forward,” said Syaza Shukri, assistant professor of political science at International Islamic University Malaysia.

Advertisement

“If it’s the reforms, how to achieve them? If it requires another term in office, what are the strategies for winning the 16th general election?” Syaza told Malay Mail when contacted.

She also said the party should demonstrate that it possessed a depth in its leadership that will extend beyond the days of Anwar, who will turn 77 this year.

“PKR needs to be seen as a formidable party with a clear ideology and agenda that can be carried by a new generation of leaders,” she said.

Advertisement

May 11 will be a day-long event that culminates with party president Anwar’s keynote address at night. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Syaza also said she hoped to see the party lay out its plans for making inroads with Malay voters that would not come at the cost of its core values and identity.

Today, the party will hold a special convention in conjunction with its 25th anniversary, followed by an event to celebrate the anniversary on the night of May 11 at Sentul Depot.

May 11 will be a day-long event that culminates with party president Anwar’s keynote address at night.

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun said the special convention should be used as an opportunity to broach PKR’s succession planning.

“[They also need to] design a party organisation structure that could minimise their incessant power,” Oh said when contacted.

He stressed that the party also needed to do some “soul searching” on the future of the party regarding attracting more Malay support.

“Have some soul searching on the future direction of the party, especially how it could appeal to the rising Green Wave.

“PKR is a salad bowl of a party, with politicians of various ideologies and agendas, so there is not much they could forge together other than some vague reform or progressive hypes,” he added.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Azmi Hassan pointed out the need for PKR to look at how the party could restore Malay voters’ confidence. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Meanwhile, Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Azmi Hassan pointed out the need for PKR to look at how the party could restore Malay voters’ confidence.

“[Malay voters’ support] not only towards supporting PKR, but more importantly to support the unity government as a whole. Umno is struggling right now, to leave it to Umno to gain Malay support it’s an uphill task.

“It is critical for Umno to demonstrate that it has the support but more importantly for the unity government to show that it has the Malay support,” Azmi said when contacted.

He said that to be of real assistance to Umno, the allied PKR, Parti Amanah Negara and DAP needed to offer some leverage and some kind of push.

“What kind of push, that must be discussed by the delegates and make known to Umno that they are willing to help Umno. The non-Malay voters, there is no issue.

“That’s the most important thing they should discuss this weekend’s meeting,” said Azmi.