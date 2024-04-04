KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Power is a trust and not a privilege which should be shouldered to the best for the people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, also the PKR president, said the party was founded on a strong spirit of “islah” (reform), which is an effort to put something into a better, correct and appropriate position.

“Therefore, the rights and welfare of the people must be foremost in forming policies.

“The duties and responsibilities that are shouldered today are trusts that we must carry out to bring about meaningful change,” he said in a post on PKR’s Facebook account today.

Advertisement

Anwar then wished a happy 25th anniversary to all party members and leaders. — Bernama

Advertisement