KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The PKR 25th anniversary special convention scheduled to take place on April 28 has been brought forward to this Sunday (April 21).

PKR Information chief Fahmi Fadzil said the location of the programme has also been changed from the Raja Muda Musa Hall, Shah Alam, Selangor to the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC), Shah Alam.

“The original date was April 28, but it’s been brought forward to April 21 (Sunday) at the new location of IDCC,” he said in brief to Bernama today.

PKR had previously set the special convention on May 11, 2024 at the Sentul Depot here.

The convention is a whole-day event with its main highlight being the PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s keynote address. — Bernama

