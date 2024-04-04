KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — On the 25th anniversary of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) today, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil recollected how the political party’s journey had started from a mass movement.

Fahmi, who is also PKR Information Chief, said that now, after 25 years have passed, the party has successfully pursued reform for a better future of the country.

“Happy 25th anniversary to all members and leaders of PKR,” he said in a post on his Facebook.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Wanita PKR chief Fadhlina Sidek, in a message posted on Facebook, recalled the contributions of the party’s early fighters, which cannot possibly be repaid for their service and sacrifice.

The Minister of Education said that the party’s struggle was also supported by all members at every level, enabling PKR to continue to persevere despite facing tests and hardships.

“Various figures and champions of Keadilan (PKR) are synonymous with the movers of the people’s struggle... those who sacrificed everything for the struggle, with blood, sweat, and tears,” she said.

Advertisement

Fadhlina also expressed hope for PKR to continue to manifest goodness and lead change for Malaysia.

PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abd Halim, who thanked the party’s supporters for their sacrifices, also reminded that the party’s struggle is still far from over.

“We have travelled far, but there is still a long way to go for us to continue moving forward to implement the people’s agenda,” he said. — Bernama