SANDAKAN, April 21 — Eight Malaysian Army posts are under construction in Sabah and Sarawak to enhance border control, expected to be completed this year.

Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said two posts are being built in Sabah and six in Sarawak.

He said the Army has nine existing posts along the Sabah border and 14 in Sarawak.

“In Sabah the posts that are under construction are the Felda Selatan post in Kalabakan which is 70.44 per cent complete and Tambulanan post in Tawau with 70.02 per cent completion,” he said in a statement in conjunction with his visit to Sabah today.

According to him, the six posts under construction in Sarawak are the Kandaei 2 post in Lundu which is 52.54 per cent complete, Meliki post, Serian (37.32 per cent), Tong Nibong post, Serian (53.05 per cent), Nanga San post, Sri Aman (52.07 per cent), Ensawang post in Sri Aman (15.81 per cent) and Pa’dalih post, Miri (70.44 per cent).

Muhammad Hafizuddeain also said there are plans to build new border posts in Ladang Brantian in Tawau, Sabah, and Long Singut, Kapit, Sarawak.

Meanwhile, he said the Army would also utilise various latest technology to safeguard national security.

“The Defence White Paper states that Malaysia will utilise modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, drones, including the latest surveillance technology as force multipliers,” he added. — Bernama