KUALA PILAH, April 19 — A 14-year-old student collapsed while participating in the cross-country run here today and died during treatment at the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah (HTAN) Hospital.

District police deputy chief DSP Syahrul Anuar Abdul Wahab said the student collapsed about 50 metres away from the finishing line at about 9.30am.

“About 700 students participated in the seven-kilometre cross-country run organised by the school this morning. He collapsed and lost consciousness before crossing the finish line. A teacher performed CPR, but the student was unresponsive.

“The teenager was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance and arrived at the Emergency Unit at about 10.15am. He was pronounced dead after almost an hour of emergency care,” he said in a statement.

Syahrul Anuar said the student’s father said his son was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in 2016 and received treatment and medications from the National Heart Institute.

Meanwhile, Juasseh assemblyman Puan Sri Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid, when met at the hospital’s forensic unit, advised the public not to spread incorrect and negative statements regarding the incident.

Bibi Sharliza said she was informed that the student was interested in participating in the race.

“I have met with the principal and the family members, and each of them, especially the student’s parents, accepted his death as fated,” she said. — Bernama