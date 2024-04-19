KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Proposals for improvement, including efforts to increase the net income rate of civil servants, will be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Labour Day rally to be held later.

Anwar, in his Facebook post, said the Meeting No 3/2024 of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) Review Main Committee, which he chaired today to discuss the salary structure of civil servants further, has almost finalised improvements related to the matter.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the matter would then be decided at the Cabinet meeting.

“I wish to emphasise the government’s commitment to resolving efforts to improve the salary structure of civil servants which have been implemented through the SSPA Review, despite the country’s challenging economic situation due to global geopolitical uncertainty.

“The government takes this position and responsibility by considering the pressures of cost of living for civil servants, especially those with low income. Hopefully, this effort will motivate civil servants to increase productivity and provide the best service to the people,” he said.

The prime minister had, when tabling Budget 2024 on October 13 last year, announced that the SSPA would be fully implemented from 2025. — Bernama

