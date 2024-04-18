KUCHING, April 18 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg will attend the Central European Hydrogen Technology Forum and the Central European Decarbonisation Forum, scheduled be held in Poznan, Poland from April 24 to 25.

According to the Premier’s Office statement, Abang Johari will speak as a forum panel member in a session called Debate Regions for the Planet slotted for 11 am to noon local time on April 24.

“The Premier, as he had previously said, would be speaking on Sarawak’s perspective and its experience towards energy transition, renewable energy security, decarbonisation and environmental sustainability,” said the statement.

Advertisement

Among those accompanying him would be Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, who is also Sarawak Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and state Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Hazland Abang Hipni.

Abang Johari would be on a three-day transit in United Kingdom, where on Sunday he would visit the Drax Power Plant at Selby, North Yorkshire which provides 11 per cent of UK’s renewable power needs by using biomass in the form of pellets with a generating capacity of 3,960 megawatts.

“On the following day, the Premier will witness the signing and exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sarawak’s SMD Semiconductor and Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult at the House of Commons, UK Parliament in London.

Advertisement

“Through the MoU, Sarawak seeks to forge collaboration with its UK partner to drive innovations that would reshape the capabilities and applications of compound semiconductors that are made from two or more elements as compared to silicon that is made from a single element,” it added. — Bernama