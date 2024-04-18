KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― The number of flood victims in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka increased slightly to 748 as of 10pm, from 534 earlier yesterday evening.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency’s (Nadma) latest report, three temporary relief centres are operating in the Petaling district to shelter 356 victims, another in Klang with 204 victims, and one in Kuala Selangor with 54 victims.

In Negeri Sembilan, a relief centre is operational in Port Dickson, sheltering 79 victims, while in Melaka, 55 victims are taking shelter at a relief centre in Alor Gajah as of 8pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, two rivers, Sungai Klang in Selangor and Sungai Besut in Terengganu, are at dangerous levels, but both are recording a decreasing trend. ― Bernama

