KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director-general Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Hamid Mohd Amin will go on mandatory retirement tomorrow after 42 years of service in the country’s security forces.

The MMEA said in a statement today that Hamid, who assumed the post of MMEA’s sixth director-general on November 6 last year, has instilled core values among all agency personnel by focusing on integrity, operations and knowledge in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

It said that although Hamid only helmed the agency for five months, he still achieved much success for the team, including improving operations, especially along the country’s maritime borders and managing asset growth.

“Among them are the acquisition of four medium-lift helicopters, a Multi-Purpose Mission Ship (MPMS), two New Generation Petrol Craft (NGPC), two Special Action Force (PTK) interceptor boats, five Rigid Hull Fenders Boats (RHFBs) as well as an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) from the US Coast Guard.

“He also ensured that the OPV1, named KM Tun Fatimah, was completed and put into operation in the waters of Sarawak early this year,” it said.

In addition, Hamid also launched the MMEA Strategic Plan 2023-2033 which will be used as the foundation for the agency to achieve the status of Regional Centre of Excellence for Maritime Enforcement and Maritime Search and Rescue.

Hamid had previously served in the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) before being transferred to MMEA on October 31, 2005, and held various important positions in the agency, including as its deputy director-general.

Hamid was also honoured in a street-lining event held at the grounds of the MMEA’s headquarters in Putrajaya today. — Bernama