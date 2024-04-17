PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has established a task force to identify farms suspected of being storage facilities for livestock of unknown health status.

The department said the identified farms would be proactively monitored in terms of the livestock health status, and if tested positive for disease carriers, they will be quarantined, and disease control measures will be implemented.

“This action is to curb the spread of livestock diseases and zoonotic diseases,” it said in a statement today.

It said the department frequently takes enforcement actions against individuals who violate veterinary laws, especially regarding the transportation and slaughter of goats.

Advertisement

“It is important to note that every livestock transportation requires permission from the state veterinary services director, and for slaughter purposes, it must be done at approved or licensed slaughterhouses,” it said.

To ensure compliance with veterinary legislation, the department also collaborates with other agencies, especially the police and the General Operations Force, either through information sharing or enforcement actions.

“The DVS takes note of the increase in goat sales at exceptionally low prices because it is feared that the supply is obtained from sources with unknown health status.

Advertisement

“For livestock imported from abroad, quarantine processes are mandatory to ensure that the animals are truly healthy,” the statement read.

According to the DVS, livestock that bypass quarantine processes and with unknown health status are feared to carry various livestock diseases and pose a greater concern for zoonotic diseases that can spread to humans.

Among the zoonotic diseases that can be spread through livestock are anthrax, brucellosis, leptospirosis and chlamydiosis, it added. — Bernama