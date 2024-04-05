ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 5 — The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) and the Customs Department foiled an attempt to smuggle pig carcasses worth RM600,000 from Singapore at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) at the Second Link crossing here.

In a statement, Johor Maqis said a total of 22 tonnes of undeclared pig carcasses without documentation was discovered by its agency and Customs Department enforcement officers during an inspection of a lorry at KSAB’s import inspection bay on Sunday at 1.15am.

“Further inspection found that the consignment did not have any documents such as an Import Permit and Veterinary Health Certificate for the pig carcasses,” read the statement today.

Johor Maqis said that the 29-year-old lorry driver and his 27-year-old assistant were later released after their statements were taken to assist investigations.

It is an offence under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728) to import edible goods without a Maqis import permit.

Under the Act, those convicted could face a fine of RM100,000, or jail term up to six years or both.

Maqis, under the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, is committed to carrying out enforcement at the country’s entrance points to ensure that the safety of agricultural products entering the country complies with the conditions and regulations set by the government.

